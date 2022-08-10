Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Trex Company, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trex in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Trex Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TREX. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Trex from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.53.

NYSE TREX traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $56.66. 48,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,466. Trex has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 13.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 431.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 1.0% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 111,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 44.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

