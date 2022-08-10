Research Analysts Set Expectations for Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will earn ($2.78) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.70). The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.35) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:LBPH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,616. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBPH. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $968,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Featured Stories

