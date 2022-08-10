Research Analysts Set Expectations for Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will earn ($2.78) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.70). The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.35) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBPH. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $968,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter.
About Longboard Pharmaceuticals
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
