Research Analysts Set Expectations for Uni-Select Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Cormark decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Uni-Select in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Uni-Select’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Uni-Select in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$33.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.00.

TSE:UNS traded up C$0.70 on Wednesday, hitting C$37.67. The company had a trading volume of 24,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,740. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.13. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of C$16.69 and a 52 week high of C$38.26.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$567.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$577.75 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Eburne purchased 5,000 shares of Uni-Select stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$331,168.50. In related news, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus purchased 9,200 shares of Uni-Select stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$257,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$257,600. Also, Senior Officer Mark Eburne acquired 5,000 shares of Uni-Select stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.54 per share, with a total value of C$137,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$331,168.50.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

