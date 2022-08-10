Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.71

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.71 and last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 10991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RFP shares. TD Securities cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.
