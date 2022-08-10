Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.71

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.71 and last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 10991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RFP shares. TD Securities cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Resolute Forest Products Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,674,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 196,327 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 403,019 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,725,000 after purchasing an additional 93,490 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 3.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,687,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,577,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,645,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after purchasing an additional 88,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

