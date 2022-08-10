Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.84-3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.32-$1.43 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REYN. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,330. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.31.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

