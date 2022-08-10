RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RIBT stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.12. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 150,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,340,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 920,000 shares of company stock valued at $606,500 in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 154,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.30% of RiceBran Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

