RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.00 million-$504.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.46 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.91-$1.95 EPS.

RingCentral Price Performance

RNG traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.87. 2,255,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,652. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $47.28 and a 1-year high of $315.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of RingCentral from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.73.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,223,838.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,223,838.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $171,703.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,608.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,740 shares of company stock worth $2,010,500 over the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 52.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 30.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after acquiring an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 96.1% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

