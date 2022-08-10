RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

REI.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.25 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.56.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE REI.UN traded up C$0.39 on Wednesday, hitting C$21.42. 394,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,583. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$19.27 and a 1-year high of C$26.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.62 billion and a PE ratio of 10.34.

Insider Activity at RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, insider Naftali Sturm sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.18, for a total value of C$53,243.94. In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director S. Jane Marshall sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.41, for a total value of C$124,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$325,003.80. Also, insider Naftali Sturm sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.18, for a total transaction of C$53,243.94.

(Get Rating)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.