RioDeFi One Day Trading Volume Reaches $650,833.00 (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, RioDeFi has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. RioDeFi has a market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $650,833.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RFUEL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 301,050,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

RioDeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

