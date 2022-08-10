RiverFort Global Opportunities plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.04 (LON:RGO)

RiverFort Global Opportunities plc (LON:RGO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RiverFort Global Opportunities Stock Performance

LON RGO traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 0.85 ($0.01). 418,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,331. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.59 million and a P/E ratio of 3.17. RiverFort Global Opportunities has a 52-week low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Get RiverFort Global Opportunities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Philip Haydn-Slater acquired 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £200,000 ($241,662.64).

About RiverFort Global Opportunities

RiverFort Global Opportunities plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in equity, convertible debt, mezzanine debt, senior debt and royalty instruments investing across the growth stage of public and private small cap growth companies. It prefers to invest in technology, natural resources, energy (including power generation and transmission), financial and healthcare sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverFort Global Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverFort Global Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.