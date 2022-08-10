Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

Roblox Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:RBLX traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.86. 1,119,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,617,648. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average of $42.00. Roblox has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.09 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $100,377,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Roblox by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,315,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,817,000 after purchasing an additional 89,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Roblox by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after buying an additional 39,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its position in Roblox by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 664,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,737,000 after buying an additional 150,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

