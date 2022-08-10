Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.54 and last traded at $9.61. Approximately 27,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,684,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Argus cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 14.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 20,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $198,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,527,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,867,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 815,100 shares of company stock worth $6,884,335 in the last three months. Insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

