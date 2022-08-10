Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.54 and last traded at $9.61. Approximately 27,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,684,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Argus cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.
The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 14.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.
In related news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 20,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $198,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,527,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,867,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 815,100 shares of company stock worth $6,884,335 in the last three months. Insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
