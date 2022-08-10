Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RCKT opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 15.68, a current ratio of 15.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 154,739 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,663 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

