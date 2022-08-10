ROOBEE Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $736,988.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00008206 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00235296 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000303 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,864,063,740 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.