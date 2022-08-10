Roth Capital Increases Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target to $81.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of ALRM stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,262. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $90.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 80.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $44,426.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,879. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $44,426.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,517.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,856.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $664,025 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,835,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth about $19,005,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,892,000 after buying an additional 202,964 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 6.0% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,033,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,148,000 after purchasing an additional 115,606 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 101.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

