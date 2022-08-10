Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,688,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176,322 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for 6.8% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $186,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.12.

RY stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.80. 27,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,151. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $90.75 and a 1-year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.995 per share. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

