Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,672 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 3.5% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $21,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth approximately $928,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,450,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,878,000 after buying an additional 174,908 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.25. 30,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,151. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $90.75 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.42. The company has a market cap of $137.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.995 dividend. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.12.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

