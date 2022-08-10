Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 23.08% from the company’s previous close.

WHR has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Warehouse REIT from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 205 ($2.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.24) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warehouse REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 168.75 ($2.04).

WHR traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 156 ($1.88). 2,077,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,783. Warehouse REIT has a one year low of GBX 139.20 ($1.68) and a one year high of GBX 178 ($2.15). The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31. The company has a market cap of £662.78 million and a P/E ratio of 346.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 149.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 158.14.

In other news, insider Aimee Pitman purchased 17,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £30,050.90 ($36,310.90). In other news, insider Aimee Pitman bought 17,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £30,050.90 ($36,310.90). Also, insider Stephen Barrow sold 1,599,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.95), for a total transaction of £2,574,797.33 ($3,111,161.59).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

