Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Down 69.2% in July

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Royale Energy Stock Up 8.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYL traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,065. Royale Energy has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.
Royale Energy Company Profile
