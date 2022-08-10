Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Down 69.2% in July

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Royale Energy Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYL traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,065. Royale Energy has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

Royale Energy Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

