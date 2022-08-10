Rubic Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.02 Million (RBC)

Rubic (RBC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 10th. In the last seven days, Rubic has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rubic has a total market cap of $13.04 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubic coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00039328 BTC.

Rubic Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange.

Buying and Selling Rubic

