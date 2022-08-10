Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on September 2nd

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Separately, TheStreet cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.