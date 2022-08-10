Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.64

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.64 and last traded at $45.33, with a volume of 4047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.36.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
In other news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $13,014,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ryan Specialty news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $997,375.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $13,014,519.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 0.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 24,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
