Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.64

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.64 and last traded at $45.33, with a volume of 4047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.36.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $386.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.45 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 61.16%. Research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $13,014,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ryan Specialty news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $997,375.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $13,014,519.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 0.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 24,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

