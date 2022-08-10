Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Trading 9.3% Higher

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Rating) traded up 9.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 473,553 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 322,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Sable Resources Stock Up 11.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 9.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$70.14 million and a PE ratio of -5.68.

Sable Resources Company Profile

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.

