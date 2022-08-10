Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 53952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Sabre Gold Mines Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$28.48 million and a PE ratio of -3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.30, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

