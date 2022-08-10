Safe Haven (SHA) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $82,937.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.29 or 0.00791229 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,871.41 or 0.99730978 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. "

