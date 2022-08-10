Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director Richard D. Odell Sells 10,717 Shares

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,717 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.92, for a total transaction of $2,528,354.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SAIA stock traded up $14.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.72. The company had a trading volume of 326,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,921. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.28 and a 200 day moving average of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Saia from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.71.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

