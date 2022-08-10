Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director Richard D. Odell Sells 10,717 Shares

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,717 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.92, for a total transaction of $2,528,354.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Saia Trading Up 6.0 %
SAIA stock traded up $14.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.72. The company had a trading volume of 326,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,921. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.28 and a 200 day moving average of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Saia from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.71.
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
