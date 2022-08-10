Saito (SAITO) Achieves Market Cap of $12.42 Million

Saito (SAITO) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Saito coin can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Saito has a total market capitalization of $12.42 million and approximately $741,885.00 worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Saito has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004225 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002233 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00040411 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014771 BTC.
About Saito
Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial.
