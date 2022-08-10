Samuel O’rear Sells 10,022 Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Stock

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) Director Samuel O’rear sold 10,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $139,907.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 163,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,130.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $14.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Stories

