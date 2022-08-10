Samuel O’rear Sells 10,022 Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Stock

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2022

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTSGet Rating) Director Samuel O’rear sold 10,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $139,907.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 163,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,130.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $14.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.