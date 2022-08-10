San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.95

San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.95 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 85 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.
San Miguel Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28.
San Miguel Company Profile
San Miguel Corporation engages in food and beverage, packaging, energy, fuel and oil, infrastructure, cement, and banking businesses worldwide. Its Food and Beverage segment is involved in feeds production; poultry and livestock farming; processing and selling poultry and meat products and refrigerated processed and canned meat products; milling, producing, and marketing of flour, flour mixes, bakery ingredients, butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly-based snacks and desserts, oils, salad aids, biscuits, and condiments; importing and marketing of coffee and coffee-related products; and grain terminal handling.
