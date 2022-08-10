Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.07.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective (up from C$11.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$7.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.31. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.86 and a 1-year high of C$11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.74.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$44.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.46%.

Insider Transactions at Sandstorm Gold

In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.99 per share, with a total value of C$99,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 871,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,961,607.10.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

