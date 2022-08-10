Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,328,799 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $580,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sanofi by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,539,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,028,000 after acquiring an additional 305,627 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,296,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,142,000 after buying an additional 90,994 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,607,000 after buying an additional 506,752 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,946,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,538,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,977,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the period. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €85.00 ($86.73) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,156. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

