Santiment Network Token (SAN) Price Up 15.4% Over Last 7 Days

Santiment Network Token (SAN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 10th. Santiment Network Token has a market cap of $11.07 million and $2,106.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santiment Network Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded up 15.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,030.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004156 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00038421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00129857 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00064464 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Coin Profile

Santiment Network Token (CRYPTO:SAN) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Santiment Network Token is medium.com/santiment. Santiment Network Token’s official website is santiment.net.

Buying and Selling Santiment Network Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. "

