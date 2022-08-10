Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE BFS traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 37,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,141. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.18 per share, with a total value of $60,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,179.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Saul Centers by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,203,000 after purchasing an additional 58,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Saul Centers by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Saul Centers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 67,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

