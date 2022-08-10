Savix Hits Market Cap of $63,536.39 (SVX)

Savix (SVX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Savix has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Savix coin can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00003852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Savix has a market capitalization of $63,536.39 and $5,757.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,052.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00037560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00129084 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00063438 BTC.

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 159,908 coins and its circulating supply is 68,570 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

