SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.88.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,912 shares of company stock valued at $13,038,108 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBAC stock traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, hitting $347.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,612. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.07. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $286.41 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.99 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.93%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

