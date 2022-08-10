ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

ScanSource Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCSC traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 106,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.48. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $41.01. The company has a market cap of $803.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.44.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.35. ScanSource had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ScanSource

Institutional Trading of ScanSource

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $69,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,898.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $69,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,898.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $676,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $220,372 in the last ninety days. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ScanSource by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ScanSource by 57.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 305.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ScanSource by 10.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

