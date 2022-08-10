Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Insider Purchases £4,986.36 in Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO – Get Rating) insider Christopher Keljik OBE bought 6,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £4,986.36 ($6,025.08).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Christopher Keljik OBE bought 3,905 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £2,967.80 ($3,586.03).

On Friday, June 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE bought 3,612 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £2,997.96 ($3,622.47).

Schroder British Opportunities Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SBO stock traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 74.10 ($0.90). 74,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,965. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 74 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 111 ($1.34). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.75.

About Schroder British Opportunities Trust

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

