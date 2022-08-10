Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1,035.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,755,197 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.92% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $83,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.46. 41,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,515. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.78. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $32.32.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

