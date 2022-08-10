Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Black Diamond Financial LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,864 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,520,000 after buying an additional 1,694,994 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,484,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after buying an additional 77,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,651 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,558,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,711 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $44.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,051. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.80. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.