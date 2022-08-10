Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

STNG has been the subject of several other reports. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

STNG traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.12. 747,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.51. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $43.10.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth $15,158,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth $8,304,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth $6,405,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2,008.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 262,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 497.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 216,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 179,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

