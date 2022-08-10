Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.66 and last traded at $40.76. 6,342 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,189,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.93.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Scorpio Tankers last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers's revenue was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -63.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

