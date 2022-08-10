Scotia Capital Inc. Has $5.38 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,484 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% during the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.01.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.