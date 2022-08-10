Scotia Capital Inc. Has $5.50 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,942 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,496,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,961,102,000 after acquiring an additional 104,044 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,820,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,392,000 after purchasing an additional 207,877 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,970,000 after buying an additional 366,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $161.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $133.37 and a 1-year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

FRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point set a $175.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

