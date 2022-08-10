Scotia Capital Inc. Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Up 1.4 %

Novartis stock opened at $87.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.58. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $192.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.