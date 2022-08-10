Scotia Capital Inc. Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,086 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.8% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,044 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,208,559 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $315,535,000 after purchasing an additional 637,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.28. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.