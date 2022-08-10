Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Gartner by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,388.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $339,430.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,783.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,266 shares of company stock valued at $5,280,144 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

NYSE IT opened at $293.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.15. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

