Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 950,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,036,000 after acquiring an additional 148,539 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 207.9% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in S&P Global by 190.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $377.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,437 shares of company stock worth $10,425,202 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

