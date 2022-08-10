Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total value of $833,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,545 shares of company stock worth $31,474,227. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $198.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.76. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

