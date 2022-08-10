Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $104.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.38.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.5836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 44.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

