Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 760 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,471,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,078 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,341,000 after acquiring an additional 546,431 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 547,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,821,000 after acquiring an additional 96,822 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,602,000 after acquiring an additional 41,133 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,732,000 after buying an additional 15,442 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.44.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.